Lily Aldridge and Caleb Followill welcome son
Lily Aldridge and her husband have welcomed their second child together.
The "Victoria's Secret" supermodel revealed on Twitter on Saturday that she and King Of Leon rocker Caleb Followill welcomed a son earlier this week.
"Winston Roy Followill," she tweeted. "Blessed our lives January 29, 2019."
Earlier in the day, Lily posted a photo of her newborn son's feet to Instagram, but later removed the snap.
The couple announced they were expecting in August after Lily posted a selfie showing her baby bump.
"SURPRISE," the bikini-clad model captioned the snap.
The couple already shares 6-year-old daughter Dixie Pearl.
Lily had gushed about being a mother to Dixie in the past.
"My daughter is my best friend and the only person that I want to hang out with. We like to go to the park, where there's an amazing science center. She loves science," she told Net-A-Porter in March.
"I am so proud to be a mom. It's the greatest achievement in my life without a doubt," she said. "I definitely think the industry has become more accommodating to moms. But if people in the industry didn't accept it, I don't care, I would be like, 'See you later!'"
