Lily Aldridge and her husband have welcomed their second child together.

The "Victoria's Secret" supermodel revealed on Twitter on Saturday that she and King Of Leon rocker Caleb Followill welcomed a son earlier this week.

"Winston Roy Followill," she tweeted. "Blessed our lives January 29, 2019."

Earlier in the day, Lily posted a photo of her newborn son's feet to Instagram, but later removed the snap.

The couple announced they were expecting in August after Lily posted a selfie showing her baby bump.

"SURPRISE," the bikini-clad model captioned the snap.

The couple already shares 6-year-old daughter Dixie Pearl.

Rex USA

Lily had gushed about being a mother to Dixie in the past.

"My daughter is my best friend and the only person that I want to hang out with. We like to go to the park, where there's an amazing science center. She loves science," she told Net-A-Porter in March.

"I am so proud to be a mom. It's the greatest achievement in my life without a doubt," she said. "I definitely think the industry has become more accommodating to moms. But if people in the industry didn't accept it, I don't care, I would be like, 'See you later!'"