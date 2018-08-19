Lily Aldridge and Calb Followill are expecting another baby
Lily Aldridge and her husband, Caleb Followill, are expecting another baby.
The Victoria's Secret model announced the news on Instagram on Aug. 19, sharing a photo of her small baby bump.
"SURPRISE," the bikini-clad model captioned the snap.
Lily didn't reveal how far along she is or the gender of the child.
Lily and Caleb, the frontman for Kings Of Leon, have a six-year-old daughter, Dixie Peal Followill.
After the announcement, many of Lily's 5.2 million Instagram followers shared their well wishes, including fellow pregnant model Kate Upton.
"Congrats," she said.
Lily had gushed about being a mother to Dixie in the past.
"My daughter is my best friend and the only person that I want to hang out with. We like to go to the park, where there's an amazing science center. She loves science," she told Net-A-Porter in March.
"I am so proud to be a mom. It's the greatest achievement in my life without a doubt," she said. "I definitely think the industry has become more accommodating to moms. But if people in the industry didn't accept it, I don't care, I would be like, 'See you later!'"
