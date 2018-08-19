Lily Aldridge and her husband, Caleb Followill, are expecting another baby.

Rex USA

The Victoria's Secret model announced the news on Instagram on Aug. 19, sharing a photo of her small baby bump.

"SURPRISE," the bikini-clad model captioned the snap.

🤗🤗🤗 SURPRISE🤗🤗🤗 A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Aug 19, 2018 at 12:22pm PDT

Lily didn't reveal how far along she is or the gender of the child.

Lily and Caleb, the frontman for Kings Of Leon, have a six-year-old daughter, Dixie Peal Followill.

Family FunDay 🐄🎡🥜 A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Aug 19, 2018 at 6:44am PDT

After the announcement, many of Lily's 5.2 million Instagram followers shared their well wishes, including fellow pregnant model Kate Upton.

"Congrats," she said.

Lily had gushed about being a mother to Dixie in the past.

"My daughter is my best friend and the only person that I want to hang out with. We like to go to the park, where there's an amazing science center. She loves science," she told Net-A-Porter in March.

"I am so proud to be a mom. It's the greatest achievement in my life without a doubt," she said. "I definitely think the industry has become more accommodating to moms. But if people in the industry didn't accept it, I don't care, I would be like, 'See you later!'"