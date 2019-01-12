Tom Hardy and his wife, Charlotte Riley, have expanded their family again.

The couple recently welcomed their second child, according to E! News.

Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock

It's the second baby for the actors, although they've kept the names and genders of both children under wraps.

The couple's first little one arrived in October 2015, one year after the "Peaky Blinders" stars quietly tied the knot in a private ceremony. (Charlotte, 37, never announced her first pregnancy -- she simply joined Tom on the red carpet for the premiere of "Legend" with a very obviously pregnant belly.)

Tom, 41, also shares a 10-year-old son, Louis, with ex-girlfriend, Rachel Speed.

He's been somewhat less secretive about Louis, joking with a reporter from E! that his son was not exactly impressed with his dad's superhero-meets-monster flick, "Venom," when it came out last fall, even though he took the project in part because he hoped his son would enjoy watching it.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Laughing, he said Louis made no effort to hide his opinions about the movie. "This is an honest human being. So, yeah, the die-hard fan compared to the 10-year-old boy. One cannot lie to the dog or the child, you know," Tom quipped. "They see straight through your fantasies."

Luckily for Tom, he'll have plenty of opportunities to try to impress Louis in the near future.

Tom recently wrapped shooting the drama, "Fonzo," in which he plays Al Capone, and he's currently filming the TV series, "Sticky," according to IMDB. He's set to appear in the forthcoming films, "Mad Max: Wasteland" and "War Party," as well.

Tom and Charlotte met on the set of ITV's 2009 adaptation of "Wuthering Heights."