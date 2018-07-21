Global comic book anti-hero fans, as well as those who have descended upon San Diego's Comic-Con, can give thanks to actor Tom Hardy's 10-year-old son Luis, for pushing dad to take on the role of Marvel's "Venom."

"My son is a massive Venom fan, and he was a strong influence on my why I should play Venom specifically," Hardy told the audience at Sony's "Venom" panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday. "I wanted to do something my son could watch."

However, the "Mad Max: Fury Road" star said that he's well aware that the majority of his movies and TV shows are often too violent for his kid's demographic, but then quipped, "So I did something where I bite people's heads off instead."

During their Friday night presentation, Sony also highlighted "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" in the popular Hall H, which can hold up to 6,000.