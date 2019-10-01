Family six pack! Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds and his wife welcomed a son, their fourth child, on Tuesday morning.

The date of the birth, Oct. 1, is rather significant to Dan, who's from Las Vegas -- the site of the worst mass shooting in the history of United States during a music festival two years ago to the date. The tragedy is still fresh on Dan's mind.

"Born this morning on October 1st - Valentine Reynolds," Dan captioned a sweet shot of the newborn. "The name Valentine means 'strong.' As today marks the 2nd anniversary of our most tragic day in Vegas, it now also represents the day that we celebrate the birth of new life. We are truly feeling #vegasstrong today."

He later posted a photo of himself holding his new prince.

"My valentine," he captioned the image.

Valentine came more than a week early, as Dan previously said the baby was due on Oct. 10.

The rocker first announced that he and his wife, Aja Volkman, were expecting another baby last April. They already share daughter Arrow, 7, and twin daughters Gia and Coco, 2.

He previously told People magazine that Arrow was initially not onboard with being a big sister again.

"Arrow was pretty upset," Dan, 32, said. "I told her she was having a brother and you know what she said to me? I can't tell you all of this story because it puts someone on blast but she said, 'I really don't want to have a brother if it's like … and then she said a boy that she knows, but if it's like River -- which is [my bandmate Daniel Wayne Sermon's] son -- then I'm okay with it.'"

He added, "She was almost in tears about it. I said, 'Our son will be like River, I promise.' I really hope that's true!"