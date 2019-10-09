Family of four!

On Wednesday, Lauren Conrad announced on Instagram that she and her husband, William Tell, have welcomed their second son.

"Our sweet baby boy, Charlie Wolf Tell, has arrived!" she captioned a fun painting that depicts their family. In the painting, her 2-year-old son, Liam, holds up a sign that reads, "It's a boy!" Lauren cradles the new baby in the picture.

The "Hills" star announced on Instagram in the spring that they and William were expecting their second child.

In September, she posted a beautiful picture of her burgeoning baby bump.

"Currently somewhere between 'Get this baby out of me!' and 'Stay in there kid! We still have so much prep to do!'," she captioned the snap. "And thank you @hannahskvarla for taking this photo on our way back from the pool. This counts as a maternity shoot, right?"

Scott Kirkland/REX/Shutterstock

Before welcoming her first son in July 2017, the reality TV star told Fit Pregnancy that she relates to boys.

"I really wanted a boy," she said. "My husband kept saying, 'We just want a healthy baby.' And I'd say, 'But a boy would be nice!' I was a wild little tomboy, so I think I understand boys. My mom always told me that nobody loves you like a son does, especially when he's young."