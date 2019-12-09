Singer Cassie and her husband, Alex Fine, have welcomed a baby girl.

@alexfine44 / Instagram

TMZ reports that Cassie gave birth to her little girl in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. The proud parents named their little princess Frankie Fine. The little one weighed 8 lbs., 4 oz and measured about 21 inches long, according to the report.

Cassie, who previously dated Diddy for years, and Alex announced last summer that they were expecting. They got engaged a few months later following an incredible proposal. In September, they tied the knot.

The "Me & U" singer and her hubby celebrated their baby shower with a lavish affair at Dream Hollywood in October.

"Mom and Dad. I'm so happy my daughter will be surrounded by such beautiful female souls and role models for her in the future," Alex captioned a series of photos from the shower. "Thank you to everyone for surrounded my babies with Love and warmth."

Cassie and Alex, a professional bull rider, met after he was hired to be her personal trainer. They quickly forged a relationship.