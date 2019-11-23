"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker have expanded their family after welcoming a daughter via surrogate.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

"Entertainment Tonight" reports that the baby, which they've named Blaze Tucker, weighed 8 lbs., 1 oz and was born on Friday night.

Kandi and Todd share 3-year-old son Ace, and they each have a child from a previous relationship. While the couple wanted another child, Kandi was hesitant to get pregnant again, citing her high-risk pregnancy with Ace and history with fibroids.

Her surrogacy journey was filmed for "Housewives," and she previously said that her surrogate was initially pregnant with twins but one of the embryos didn't make it.

"We actually was supposed to be having twins, and then one of them didn't continue," she said. "I was sad at first, but then I just had to be grateful that the one made it."

Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Earlier this year, the reality TV star spoke to Busy Philipps about her decision to use a surrogate.

"I had to go through the IVF process to get my son, and I have been having some issues or whatever," she said. "And this is something we were discussing, so I felt like, you know what, why hold back? I might as well talk about it. I think it's important to share."

Kandi also spoke with Andy Cohen, who used a surrogate for his son, Benjamin.

"I had made a comment. I said something like, 'I guess I'm gonna have a baby mama,' and he said to me, 'Don't you ever say that because you are the mother. And to say she's your baby's mom is taking away from you,'" Kandi said. "It made me feel better."