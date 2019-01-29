Who knew! "Parenthood" actor Jason Ritter and "Castle Rock" actress Melanie Lynskey rang in the new year with a new baby girl.

John Salangsang/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Us Weekly reported that the couple secretly welcomed a baby in December.

The couple weren't even the ones who broke the news. In fact, the actor's friend, director Neema Barnette, broke the news on Instagram on Dec. 19, but it went largely unnoticed until recently.

"Congrats to Raising Dion Co Star Jason Ritter & his wife on the birth of their beautiful Sag baby girl," she captioned a selfie with Jason. "Babies are a blessing & so is Jason! What a hands down brilliant talent & exceptional human being he is! I'm blessed to have shared creative energy with you. Thank you for giving me a seamless performance."

No other details are known about the birth.

Jason and Melanie began dating in 2013 and announced their engagement in February 2017 on live tv.

"Now he's my fiancé," she said during a chat with "Hollywood Today Live," adding, "Yes, I know, I'm announcing it."