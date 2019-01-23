This is no illusion — Criss Angel is a father for the second time.

KCR/REX/Shutterstock

The "Mindfreak" star and his wife, Shaunyl Benson, welcomed a son in Las Vegas on Jan. 22, just a few days after the magician opened his much-hyped Vegas show at Planet Hollywood.

"The most beautiful magic of all... #life We @shaunylbenson are so blessed with a beautiful healthy baby boy," he captioned a video, telling his followers that they named the boy Xristos Yanni.

"Another natural birth at 39 weeks," Shaunyl wrote on Instagram. "We are so happy and blessed to be a family of 4."️

The couple already shares son Johnny Crisstopher, who turns 5 next month.

Shortly after announcing the birth, Criss posted a photo of the family with their new addition.

"Our growing family @shaunylbenson ❤️ btw only one of us is really sleeping…," he joked.

On his Instagram Story, the magician shared several images of family members holding Xristos, while revealing that he was backstage at his show when he got the birth news. He was seen smoking a cigar, saying, "Good job, my love. Another boy."

The fact that Xristos is healthy is music to Criss and Shaunyl's ears. Last month, Johnny Crisstopher ended an extensive chemotherapy treatment program to offset a rare form of leukemia.

The tyke is now cancer free, Criss said, telling the Daily Mail on Jan. 19, "God willing, after three years of treatment, Johnny's last chemo treatment was about a month ago."