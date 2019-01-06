Welcome to the world, Christopher John Buckner!

"Jersey Shore" star Deena Cortese and her husband, Chris Buckner, are the proud new parents of a healthy baby boy.

"Our Little Man has finally arrived," Deena, 31, captioned the first of multiple Instagram posts of their sweet -- if somewhat delayed -- new addition.

"Christopher John Buckner (CJ) born January 5th at 4:41 pm at a whopping 20.5 inches..6 Lb 8.5 ounces 💙❤️ Uhg mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. youre our everything 🌎 i never thought i could love Chris anymore than i did until i saw him hold CJ ❤️," she added.

Christopher was originally due to arrive in December. When no posts indicated Deena had gone into labor yet around Christmastime, the "Jersey Shore" star assured fans and friends on Instagram, "yes, yes, I'm still pregnant," joking that, "it seems like CJ is just super comfy in mommys uterus."

After Chris finally decided to make his move, Deena's "Jersey Shore" pals chimed in on social media with congratulatory wishes and love.

"HE IS SO PERFECT! Welcome to the mommy club mawma! So happy both and love you," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi posted (via the New York Post).

"Congrats @deenanicolemtv he's beautiful. Can't wait to meet him," wrote Angelina Pivarnick.

DJ Pauly D also commented, telling the new parents their little guy is "Soooooo Perfect!!" and saying he "can't wait to meet him."

Most of the MTV show's crew was on hand when Deena and Chris tied the knot back in 2017.

They announced they were expecting their first child on Instagram on July 2, once Deena said they were "safely into [the] second trimester" of her pregnancy.

"We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness," she gushed at the time.

It's been a rough couple of months for other folks in the group of friends. Last month, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and her estranged husband, Roger Mathews, had a terrible fight. Roger subsequently made various accusations about JWoww's mothering skills as Snooki leapt to her best friend's defense.

This month, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro filed a police report against his on-off girlfriend, Jen Harley, claiming she'd attacked him.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, meanwhile, is due in prison this month to begin a sentence for conspiracy to commit fraud and tax evasion.