"Jersey Shore" star Deena Cortese is going to be a mom.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The reality TV star and her husband, Christopher Buckner, both announced on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together.

"Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans!," she wrote on Instagram on July 2. "Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing ! We have a sweet little boy on the way! We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness."

Their little boy is due in December, which, Deena says, "can't come soon enough!"

Deena already announced that they are naming their son Christopher John.

"You are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!," she said.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

Deena's husband also broke the news on Instagram.

"Thank you everyone for all the love!," he said. "We are finally starting the family we've always wanted and you're the only one I want to share this blessing with. Love you babe."

Deena and Christopher tied the knot back in October 2017.