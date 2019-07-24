Natalie Imbruglia is no longer out of faith, and this is something real — she's pregnant.

On Wednesday, the "Torn" singer showed off her baby bump while announcing on Instagram that she's expecting her first child this fall.

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

"For those of you who know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time," Natalie, 44, wrote. "I'm blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF [in vitro fertilization] and a sperm donor."

She added, "I won't be saying anything more on that publicly. I'm so excited about this next adventure."

Truly, it was a banner day for the actress-singer, as she also announced she has signed a record deal with BMG.

"A new album and I'm going to be a mum!," she excitedly wrote.

Natalie broke into American consciousness in 1997 with her massive hit "Torn," which was actually a cover from another band. The album featuring the hit song sold 7 million copies worldwide. Since then, she's not found the same commercial success in music. However, she's has found a home on the screen, having starred in the Australian soap opera "Neighbours," as well as several films. She was also judge on the Australian version of "X Factor" in 2010.