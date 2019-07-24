'Torn' singer Natalie Imbruglia pregnant with first child
Natalie Imbruglia is no longer out of faith, and this is something real — she's pregnant.
On Wednesday, the "Torn" singer showed off her baby bump while announcing on Instagram that she's expecting her first child this fall.
"For those of you who know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time," Natalie, 44, wrote. "I'm blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF [in vitro fertilization] and a sperm donor."
She added, "I won't be saying anything more on that publicly. I'm so excited about this next adventure."
Truly, it was a banner day for the actress-singer, as she also announced she has signed a record deal with BMG.
"A new album and I'm going to be a mum!," she excitedly wrote.
Natalie broke into American consciousness in 1997 with her massive hit "Torn," which was actually a cover from another band. The album featuring the hit song sold 7 million copies worldwide. Since then, she's not found the same commercial success in music. However, she's has found a home on the screen, having starred in the Australian soap opera "Neighbours," as well as several films. She was also judge on the Australian version of "X Factor" in 2010.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jul. 23, 2019 These stars expanded their families in 2019