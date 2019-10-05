Cassandra Waldon -- the very first person to walk into the "Big Brother" house on the first season of the American version of the hit reality show -- has died.

Lucy Nicholson / AFP/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Cassandra died on Sept. 25 from head injuries sustained during a car accident in Rome. A source at the United Nations told the website that she never regained consciousness following the crash.

"Big Brother" host Julie Chen honored Cassandra in a heart-warming Instagram post. "Rest In Peace Cassandra," she wrote. "Your light will continue to shine in this world because of the way you lived your life: with class and grace. May your family and loved ones find solace and peace. Thank you for bringing your intelligence, warmth and wisdom to the Big Brother house Season 1. You are in my thoughts and in my prayers. May God Bless your soul."

Cassandra finished sixth place on the show. She went on to work for the UN as its Director of Communications for the International Fund for Agricultural Development. When the accident occurred, she was living and working in Rome.