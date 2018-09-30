See J.Lo, A-Rod, their kids, celebrity friends at her Las Vegas residency finale party: Photos

After nearly three years of slaying the stage at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas with her "Jennifer Lopez: All I Have" residency, J.Lo delivered her finale performance on Sept. 29, 2018. Afterward, she celebrated the end of an era with love Alex Rodriguez, their kids and a slew of celebrity friends by her side at nearby Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace. Keep reading for more photos of J.Lo, A-Rod and her many party guests...

