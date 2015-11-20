It's curtains for Kylie Jenner and Tyga's relationship.

TMZ is reporting that the couple abruptly called it quits on Nov. 19 (Tyga's birthday, no less!) and it's apparently getting nasty already.

"It's something Tyga did," a source told the website but failed to get specific. The website claims several sources close to both Tyga and Kylie indicated that it was her decision, but "it had something to do with pressure from the Kardashians."

E! quotes a source who said, "They are on a break. They were just a week or so ago talking about 'ever after' and things got messy this past week. Kylie wants time to just be by her self and do her. Tyga is not giving up as that's his one and only lady."

Source told E! that Tyga is "devastated."

Eyebrows were raised on Nov. 19 when Kyle was a no-show at Tyga's 26th birthday party in Los Angeles. Adding to the speculation, none of the Kardashians or anyone associated with them were at the party. Kylie had been in Australia earlier this week, but was back in time for the party.

TMZ says Kendall Jenner, Kylie's sister, was out to dinner on the evening of the rapper's birthday party and "was upset and had harsh words about Tyga."

Kylie and Tyga had been nearly inseparable since they began dating last year although they never officially confirmed it because of her age. When she turned 18, Tyga gifted her with a Ferrari.

Next question: Who gets custody of that $50,000 bulldog?