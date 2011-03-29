What happens when an Oscar-winning actress ties the knot with a supremely A-list agent? Practically all of Hollywood shows up for the wedding!

As previously reported at UsMagazine.com, stars like Renee Zellweger, Matthew McConaughey and Scarlett Johansson (with Sean Penn as her date) were among the 150 guests in attendance for Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's March 26 nuptials at her Ojai, Calif., ranch. The new Us Weekly reports that the glittery guest list didn't end there. Also in attendance? Gwyneth Paltrow and hubby Chris Martin, plus mom-to-be Kate Hudson.

The celebs -- including Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, Tobey Maguire and wife Jennifer Meyer -- cheered on Witherspoon, 35, and Toth, 40, as they kissed softly following a ceremony officiated by Episcopalian minister Jimmy Bartz. (A bluegrass band lent Southern flare to their procession down the aisle.)

"Reese and Jim were beaming all night," a guest tells Us of the pair. The second-time bride (who divorced Ryan Phillippe in 2007) opted for a strapless, pale-pink gown, custom-designed by Monique Lhuillier, while her never-married groom sported a gray Rag & Bone suit.

For all the details on the rustic, chic wedding -- Witherspoon's style details, exclusive photos, how her kids played a part and much more -- pick up the new Us Weekly, out Wednesday.

