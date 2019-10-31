Stars who've had more than one wedding with the same spouse

Why have one wedding when you can have two? Join Wonderwall.com as we check out the celebrities who said "I do" more than once to the same person... starting with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who traveled all the way to Rajasthan, India, for their nuptials. Their first ceremony -- a traditional Christian and Western event -- took place on Dec. 1, 2018. Priyanka wore a stunning white Ralph Lauren gown with a 75-foot train and Nick donned an equally gorgeous Ralph Lauren suit. The next day, the lovebirds took part in a traditional Indian ceremony to honor Priyanka's culture and family. Following their weddings, the couple enjoyed multiple receptions -- including one in New Delhi (seen here) -- surrounded by family and friends. Keep reading to see which other stars also found marriage so nice they did it twice with the same person...

