Kate Moss Gets Married -- See Her Dress!

Talk about saying "I do" in chic style!

Kate Moss swapped vows with her rocker boyfriend Jamie Hince Friday in a ceremony in Gloucestershire, England.

Though there was initial speculation that Moss would design her own wedding gown, she instead opted for a custom-made creation by John Galliano that was covered in rhinestones. The sleeveless, floor-length gown was accessorized by a vintage-style lace veil that topped off Moss' loose wavy 'do.

The model's 8-year-old daughter, Lila (from her previous relationship with film editor Jefferson Hack), was a member of the bridal party.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, the newlyweds will celebrate their nuptials in a three-day festival-inspired bash dubbed Moss-stock. Snoop Dogg and Kanye West are said to be performing during the weekend festivities.

The catwalker, 37, met 42-year-old Hince (from the band The Kills) back in September 2007. The pair announced their engagement in February.

It is the first marriage for Moss, whose previous loves include Johnny Depp (back in the 90s) and edgy, troubled rocker Pete Doherty, to whom she was briefly engaged.

