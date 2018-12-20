Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra host two more wedding celebrations, plus more celeb love life news for late December 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late December 2018, starting with our favorite newlyweds... Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's seemingly never-ending wedding festivities continued with a reception for friends of the "Quantico" star's mother and late father (and multiple media outlets!) in Mumbai on Dec. 19. "It means so much to us that all of you came tonight," the bride told guests, according to E! News. "This has been an extremely special chapter in my life and I wanted my husband to meet all of the special people that have contributed to it. So thank you so much for being here, friends of my parents, my mom, who's hosting this wonderful evening, my dad, who I know is here [in spirit]. Thank you so much for coming and giving us your blessings and I hope you have a wonderful time tonight, and this is my husband, Nick Jonas." After joking that the reception was his "first show in India," Nick said, "Thank you all so much for coming out, it wasn't too far from here that I took [Priyanka's mother] out to lunch and asked her if I could marry her daughter. … So to be here tonight with all of you, the people who have helped shape who she's become, means the world to me. … And all of you embracing me with such open arms. It's just unbelievable so thank you for that. Tonight is about celebrating and spending some time together." They hosted a THIRD wedding reception for Bollywood insiders on Dec. 20. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

