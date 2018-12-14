Did Kanye West's Twitter rant confirm Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are married? Plus, more news

Did Kanye West just confirm that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are married?

We may have to add Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to the growing list of folks who wish Kanye West would give his Twitter rants a rest. Kanye's Thursday, Dec. 13 social media rampage focused primarily on Drake, whom he accused of having threatened 'Ye's family. But The Blast later dug up a since deleted tweet Kanye posted while going after Travis for allegedly allowing Drake to "sneak-diss" him on their collaborative track, "Sicko Mode" that gives some weight to rumors Kylie and Travis are, in fact, married. "People sold their souls. You gotta a number one record but you got it by letting this dude diss your brother in law," Kanye wrote in the post. He soon nixed it but not before news outlets and fans picked up on his use of the phrase "brother-in-law." To backtrack a bit: Kylie and Travis have been referring to one another as "hubby" and "wifey," giving fans reason to believe they might be married. But the most up-to-date official word has been that those are merely terms of endearment the two have for one another. However, when Kylie recently posted a diamond ring Emoji on her social media recently, it once again stirred up rumors they're actually married or engaged. Kanye West's wife, Kim Kardashian West, meanwhile, said this week that she "honestly doesn't know" if they or they aren't, seemingly leaving the door open for a confirmation. Ultimately, if Kanye's blunder in calling Travis his "brother-in-law" was merely a manner of speaking, he sure picked an awkward time to let it slip. The fact that he quickly deleted the comment makes the whole thing sound even more suspicious. After all, this is a woman who got her entire, massively public family to help her keep a pregnancy under wraps until after she gave birth to her daughter ...

RELATED: Stars who had babies in 2018