Who wrote Kendall Jenner's mysterious love letter? Plus, more news

Kendall Jenner shares a mystery love letter ...

Kendall Jenner has long kept details of her romantic life very private, so it was a shock to fans this week when she shared an extremely candid, handwritten love letter from an admirer, even if she blacked out the name of the sender. She posted the letter on her Instagram Story after attending the 2018 British Fashion Awards, and given the mention of how "far apart" she and the secret someone are from each other right now, it's hard to nix NBA star Ben Simmons, whom she's been casually dating for months, from the list of potential contenders. "Dear Kendall," the handwritten letter reads. "We may be miles apart but my love for you grows stronger & stronger by the minute. My innermost feeling is love for you. I will love you until death separates us. Right now this separation is killing me, but in my heart I know that nothing could come close to separating us. We are united into one forever, body & soul and I want you to know that I love you from the deepest part of my heart." Signed, "Love," then, we assume, the name of the writer in question, the letter certainly seemed to suggest Kendall's getting serious with ... someone. The most recent reports on her relationship with Ben suggest they're still not exclusive, according to People. That said, she did check out two of Ben's games with the 76ers in Philadelphia over the course of three days recently. At one game, she even sat next to Ben's mom. She's been linked to Gigi and Bella Hadid's brother Anwar Hadid this year, too, but a lot of fans seem cnofidant the letter could be from Kendall's ex, Harry Styles, whose penmanship is very similar. But as some commenters pointed out (via UsWeekly), Harry always signs things with a simply "H," and the name that's crossed out here appears to be longer. Others noted the difference in certain letters. As of Tuesday, the jury was still out ...

