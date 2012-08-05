Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied Have Wedding Ceremony

natalie portman

Six months after very quietly debuting wedding bands at the 2012 Oscars, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied exchanged marital vows in a Jewish ceremony at a private home near Big Sur, Calif., Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. The 8pm wedding took place beneath a chuppah--and in the dark! No other details were immediately available.

The Oscar-winning actress, 31, and French-born dancer-choreographer Millepied, 35, are parents to a 13-month-old son, Aleph.

After meeting on the set of 2010's "Black Swan" (Millepied was choreographer and had a small role in the film that won Portman a Best Actress Oscar), the stunning couple announced their engagement and pregnancy in December 2010. (A set source told Us it was "seductive to watch" to couple fall for one another ... There was no way the attraction could be missed.)

During her acceptance speech in February 2011, an emotional Portman called Millepied "my beautiful love," and thanked him for giving her "the most important role of my life [motherhood]." Aleph was born that June.

The couple returned to the Academy Awards in February of this year and, amidst affectionate red carpet shots together, sported apparent wedding bands. Although the resolutely private couple wouldn't comment, jeweler Jamie Wolf confirmed to Us: "I designed the rings worn by Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman . . . They were made with recycled platinum and conflict free diamonds."

