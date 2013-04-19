Kim Kardashian Settles Divorce with Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian divorce

After weeks of speculation and a planned trial scheduled in a few weeks, Kim Kardashian and her ex Kris Humphries have agreed on terms to settle their divorce.

The agreement was confirmed by a judge in a Los Angeles court on Friday -- one week after a previous round of divorce settlement talks failed. Kardashian was in the courtroom, but Humphries was not present and was represented by his lawyer. Details about the agreement were not immediately available.

After this morning's hearing, Kardashian told ET's Rocsi Diaz after the hearing that she is not officially divorced until the final agreement is signed by the judge, which her lawyer Laura Wasser said would take place in June.

The settlement averted a planned May 6 trial to resolve divorce issues between Kardashian and Humphries, who split in October 2011, citing "irreconcilable differences," after a marriage that lasted just 72 days.

Humphries had requested that the marriage be annulled and accused Kardashian of "defrauding" him into marrying her. The reality star had denied the fraud claim and was seeking to have the marriage dissolved rather than annulled.

