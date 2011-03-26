Hello there, Mr. and Mrs. Toth!

Reese Witherspoon married Jim Toth early Saturday evening at her 6-acre ranch in Ojai, Calif., UsMagazine.com has confirmed.

Wearing a custom-designed Monique Lhuillier gown, the actress, 35, exchanged vows with CAA agent Toth, 40, in front of 120 family members and friends (including Renee Zellweger, and Alyssa Milano, and Tobey Maguire) in the front courtyard of the Ojai house.

Witherspoon's best friend, Heather Rosenfield, served as matron of honor, and her kids with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe -- daughter Ava, 11, and son Deacon, 7 -- took part in the ceremony. The Oscar winner's young nieces served as flower girls.

The "Tennessee Waltz" was the processional music for Toth and the kids, while Witherspoon walked down the aisle to "Here Comes the Bride." The 20-minute ceremony was officiated by Reverend Jimmy Bartz, founder of Thad's church in Santa Monica, where the couple have been attending weekly Sunday services. The duo exchanged wedding bands designed by jeweler William Goldberg.

Located 90 miles north of Los Angeles, the Ojai ranch -- where the star gardens and keeps horses, donkeys, pigs, goats and chickens -- has been Witherspoon's rural escape for years.

It's the second wedding for the actress, who divorced Phillippe, 36, back in 2007 after seven years of marriage. Shortly after ending a three-year relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, she and never-married Toth began dating in January 2010. (Although A-list firm CAA also counts Witherspoon as a client, Toth has never represented her.)

The star's rep confirmed their engagement to Us on Dec. 28, 2010. "They are extremely happy," the rep said.

About a week later, Witherspoon debuted her engagement bling -- a 4-carat, $250,000 Ashocka cut diamond ring from William Goldberg -- at a Lakers game.

Sources close to the newlyweds tell Us they're the perfect match. Says one pal of Toth, who's bonded with her kids: "He's a very confident guy who takes care of her."

"[Reese] really wants to be married and have that security with someone," another insider says. "They feel like they've hit the jackpot in this relationship!"

