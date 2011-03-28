When Reese Witherspoon wed Jim Toth at her Ojai, Calif. ranch on Saturday evening, the couple was 90 miles north of Los Angeles, but the vibe of the night was a universe away from Hollywood glitz!

UsMagazine.com has brand-new details on the Oscar winner's big-time nuptials.

In a courtyard in front of the Ojai house, the Monique Lhuillier-clad actress, 35, and CAA agent Toth, 40, exchanged vows and William Goldberg wedding bands beneath a canopy.

About 120 family members and friends-- including Sean Penn, Scarlett Johansson, Renee Zellweger, Tobey Maguire and wife Jennifer Meyer, Robert Downey Jr., Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, Alyssa Milano, Colin Hanks, Isla Fisher and hubby Sacha Baron Cohen -- were on hand for the bash.

Reverend Jimmy Bartz, of the Santa Monica church regularly attended by the couple, officiated the 20-minute service, and Witherspoon's children (with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe), Ava, 11, and Deacon, 7, participated in the ceremony.

Matron of honor duties went to Witherspoon's best friend, Heather Rosenfield, whose little boys served as ring bearers; the star's nieces were flower girls.

In a fitting turn for the Southern-born actress, a bluegrass band played "Tennessee Waltz" as the processional music for Toth and the kids, segueing to "Here Comes the Bride" for Witherspoon's walk, and playing "Will the Circle Be Unbroken" during the ceremony.

Immediately following the "I do" exchange, guests retreated to a one-hour cocktail party behind the house.

The special night's theme? Rustic farm-style, of course! (At her bucolic Ojai spread, Witherspoon gardens and keeps horses, donkeys, pigs, goats and chickens.) The outdoor decor included lanterns and chandeliers hanging from trees, mismatched antique chairs and distressed benches set throughout the property, a wood plank dance floor, antique leather sofas, jute rugs, wagon wheels and Turkish-textile pillows.

Different arrangements of white, blush and lavender flowers were set up on each table in mason jars, fish-catcher lanterns and antique pots. And large, moss-covered pots with lavender were set up all over the estate.

When it was time for dinner, guests sat down at long tables in a fabric-lined tent behind the house. On the menu, catered by L.A. eatery Lucques: endive salad with olives and fava beans; wild striped bass with potatoes, chanterelles and garlic; mustard grilled chicken with haricorts verts and herb roasted lamb with braised artichokes. For dessert? A grand wedding cake designed by Erica O'Brien, a separate table of sweet treats -- and a s'mores lounge!

After the meal, guests boogied on the dance floor to DJ-spun tunes. When it was time to call it a night, revelers departed clutching gift bags with pecan currant scones from a local baker.

Says a pal of the couple, who began dating in January 2010: "They feel like they've hit the jackpot in this relationship!"

