Accessorize like a princess!

Jessica Biel's engagement ring from Justin Timberlake wasn't the only bling she wore on their wedding day.

To compliment her pink-and-white Giambattista Valli wedding dress and huge engagement ring, Biel, 30, chose stunning Martin Katz earrings that were fit for royalty. The actress said "I do" to Timberlake, 31, while wearing vintage cut yellow diamond, pear shaped earrings with a rose-gold, micro-diamond border; the pair retails for $105,000.

And the pricey accessory was a last minute purchase!

A source tells Us Weekly the bride selected them "very close to the wedding as they were only pulled over the last couple of weeks."

Biel and Timberlake exchanged vows in an exclusive ceremony at Borgo Egnazia resort in Fasano, Italy on Friday, Oct. 19. The Valentine's Day actress walked down a grand staircase covered with small, white, heart-shaped flower petals with 150 loved ones looking on.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: PICTURE: Jessica Biel Wore $105,000 Diamond Earrings to Justin Timberlake Wedding