Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are Married!

Just a year after rumors of their hush-hush relationship started, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are husband and wife, People reports. The couple tied the knot in a very private ceremony Mount Pleasant, South Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 9.

The Gossip Girl star and the Canadian actor met on the set 2011's The Green Lantern. Reports of their romance first surfaced in October 2011, ten months after Reynolds' filed for divorce from his wife of two years, Scarlett Johansson. Their relationship heated up very quickly, and the couple bought a home together in Bedford, New York, in April 2012.

According to People, Lively's good friend Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine performed at their reception, which took place in a tent on a plantation just outside of Charleston.

