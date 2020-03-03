Jeff Garlin and wife Marla announced plans to divorce in September 2018 following nearly 25 years of marriage.

Timothy Norris / Getty Images

Now, as they're nearing the end of divorce proceedings, the star of "The Goldbergs" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" is opening up about the financial side of the split and why he wants to make sure he takes care of his ex for the rest of her life.

"We're at the end of our divorce. [It's] very amicable and it will be amicable because I love her, I love her madly, I do, I just, you know, sometimes you can't be with someone anymore," Jeff explained on the March 3 episode of famed Hollywood divorce attorney Laura Wasser's "All's Fair" podcast, as heard in a clip posted by TMZ. "But I love her and I respect her. And I also know that I'm going to take care of her for the rest of her life."

Continued Jeff, who shares sons James, 23, and Duke, 19, with Marla, whom he married in 1994, "I want to be friends with her forever, and I love her, but she doesn't have to -- but I'll still take care of her."

Brian To/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

He went on to say that he owes it to her as they'll always be family. "All four of us -- my children and I and her -- we spend time together, we have meals together, we all love each other," he said.

He explained that he has friends who've been embroiled in financially contentious divorces and he doesn't want that for his family and he doesn't want to be an awful ex. "It's unfortunate because I have some friends, numerous women that are divorced with a child with an a------ for an ex, a jerk for an ex, a sociopath for an ex. It's kind of f---ing ridiculous. And it makes me crazy," he explained.

"And not only that but whatever stress I would face for giving a lot of money to my ex is going to be a lot less stress than I'd face nickel-and-diming [her] every day and putting my ex through hell and putting my children through hell and therefore putting myself through hell," he said. "I don't want any part of that."

Jeff also took a bold stance on how he'd feel if the tables were turned and his wife was the breadwinner: He said he has "a dear friend that made a lot of money and her husband's a bum and she has to pay for him for everything and I don't believe in that."

According to Jeff, "Women should always win. I really believe that. Women are better than men and they should always win."