William Shatner and his fourth ex-wife, Elizabeth, finalized their divorce in January, but they're still involved in a little horseplay.

TMZ reported on Wednesday that the couple of 18 years are divvying up all their assets, and that even includes, yes, "horse semen."

The "Star Trek" icon is well known for his love of horses, and he actually breeds them. In fact, the court documents plainly state that William gets "all horse semen" and horse equipment. In addition, Will gets to keep two of the former couple's horses, while she also gets two. The actor gets to keep two dogs, as well. Elizabeth will have visitation right for the animals as long she gives "advance notice."

The duo's real estate holdings (and there are a lot of them) have also been divvied up. TMZ notes that Elizabeth gets the Malibu home and another one in Versailles, Kentucky. She also gets three automobiles and keeps her share of her family's farm in Indiana.

William, on the other hand, get their Studio City, Calif., home and a ranch near Sequoia National Park. The ranch is sentimental to Elizabeth, as her first husband's ashes are there, as are several horse graves. As per their agreement, she will have the ability to "occasionally harvest some fruit" from trees on the ranch.

Will filed for divorce from Elizabeth late last year. They had an ironclad prenuptial agreement that made their settlement relatively easy. As per the prenup, William is required to give his ex a one lump sum of $2 million in spousal support, which TMZ says he has already done.