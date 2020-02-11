In 2016, teen bride Courtney Stodden was devastated when she suffered a miscarriage. Now, though, her ex-husband said nothing could be further from the truth… In fact, he claims she never suffered a miscarriage because she was never actually pregnant to begin with.

The whole thing, he says, was made up for money.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

In his upcoming memoir, "Flushing Hollywood: Fake News, Fake Boobs", Doug Hutchison opened up about his relationship with the blonde bombshell, who he married in 2011. At the time, she was 16. He was 50.

"I'm not proud to admit this, but again, this book is about the truth... I don't justify it in my book. I'm actually ashamed that we did it," he told Fox News. "I think that in some ways it was immoral. It was very unfair to those people out there who sincerely suffered from miscarriages. But at that point in time, we were completely broke."

Courtney's rep didn't deny the accusation, telling TooFab that Courtney was "just a kid" at the time.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Although Doug starred in "The Green Mile" opposite Tom Hanks, he said his controversial marriage from 2011 to 2020 made him radioactive in Hollywood. Toward the end of the marriage, the duo was also broke. That's allegedly when the hoax was formulated.

"So Courtney came up with a strategy," he said. "I'm not trying to blame her, but it was her idea... She wanted to convince the public that she was pregnant so we can get paid for interviews and possibly a reality show. It was all about survival. It was all about a way to make rent, to pay the bills. It was desperation. I was an accomplice. I felt at the time there was no other choice in order to survive... We didn't think about the consequences, the future."

REX/Shutterstock

Doug said they discussed what they'd do when people realized she wasn't actually pregnant. That's when they allegedly thought of the faux miscarriage.

"That part to me hurt the most," he said. "Here we were going to the press, going to our families, our friends and announcing we lost our baby. We gained a lot of empathy. And the sad part is a lot of women came forward on social media saying how sorry they were because they went through the same thing. The press bought it, the public bought it, the family bought it — everybody bought it."

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Suddenly, the couple was bathed in support from people they'd never met.

"I don't want to speak for Courtney, but I almost feel she became a poster celebrity and was able to give those people comfort. I know that sounds twisted, but that was the mindset," he said. "I supported it to justify this horror - the horror of what we were going through and the horror of what we were putting people through."

To this day, Doug says his "heart drops" every time he reads an article about the miscarriage.

After announcing her alleged miscarriage, Courtney claimed to be beside herself, even penning a letter to her unborn child, one that Doug says never existed.

"She didn't know what the repercussions were," her rep told TooFab on Tuesday, adding that Courtney will soon publish a memoir of her own.

Doug and Courtney finalized their divorce last month, three years after they split.