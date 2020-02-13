Drake linked to model Imaan Hammam, 23, plus more celeb love life news for mid-February 2020

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2020, starting with one of our favorite bachelors... Drake and Imaan Hamman sparked romance rumors on Feb. 7 when they were seen walking arm-in-arm during a New York Fashion Week event. "They were so cute together," a spy told Us Weekly. "They were hanging out together at the dinner, took pictures -- he had his arm around her. [It] definitely looks more friendly than just friends." According to Page Six, the 33-year-old chart-topper was also seen leaving the 23-year-old model's New York City apartment on Feb. 5. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

RELATED: Take a look back at all the ladies linked to Drake over the years