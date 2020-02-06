Romance rumors hit Demi Lovato and Machine Gun Kelly, plus more news

Demi Lovato spotted leaving Soho House with Machine Gun Kelly

Is something brewing between Demi Lovato and Machine Gun Kelly? According to Page Six, the stars were photographed around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, as they left Soho House West Hollywood together. Although the Cleveland rapper got into a different car than the one Demi stepped into, an onlooker told the tab his convertible followed Demi's SUV towards her home. The pair seem to be friends -- they were spotted hanging out together back in 2017 as well. They've also both spoken openly about their struggles with drugs and alcohol. Demi has been sober since her overdose in 2018 and is currently working on new music as part of a comeback. MGK, meanwhile, tweeted last fall that he was "determined" to get happy without the help of substances, according to TheFix. In a July interview with GQ, he also detailed his history of using painkillers. As of December, Demi was reportedly single and focusing on "herself and her work" after a rumored fling with model Austin Wilson.

