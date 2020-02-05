Stars we lost in 2020

Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the stars we've lost in 2020, starting with this Hollywood legend... Actor Kirk Douglas -- the three-time Oscar nominee and honorary Academy Awards recipient who was perhaps the most famous actor on the silver screen following World War II -- died in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," son Michael Douglas announced on Instagram. "To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the Golden Age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to [my wife] Catherine [Zeta-Jones], a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband." Michael ended his tribute to the "Spartacus" star with "the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son." Keep reading for more stars who died in 2020...

