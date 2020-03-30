Celebrities react to Joe Diffie's passing

Joe Diffie, a mainstay on the country music charts in the '90s, passed away on March 29 from complications due to COVID-19. Two days prior to the death, Joe's family noted that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The death of the "John Deere Green" singer sent shockwaves through the country community. Click through to see how many of today's top stars are publicly honoring the star affectionately known as the "Pickup Man"...

