Celebrities react to the death of lifestyle guru B. Smith

Famed restaurateur, cookbook author, model and lifestyle guru B. Smith passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 70. Smith was a legend in many fields. In addition to her successful home decor line, she became one of first black women to be featured on the cover of Mademoiselle in 1976. In the late '90s, Smith was welcomed into many homes with her cooking and lifestyle show, "B. Smith with Style." Following her death, many celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to Smith. Click through to see how she's being honored…

