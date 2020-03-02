Celebrities react to James Lipton's passing

James Lipton, the beloved creator and host of "Inside The Actor's Studio," passed away at the age of 93 on Monday, March 2. James was a quiet behemoth in the entertainment world, wholly respected by actors and fellow media members alike. He shared some 18 Emmy nominations for "Inside the Actors Studio" with his fellow producers, Variety said. After the show reached mainstream success, James' work and interviewing capabilities were even parodied on "Saturday Night Live" and "The Simpsons." James stepped down as host of the show in 2018 after 25 years at the helm. He interviewed over 200 guests. Following James' death, many in the entertainment world took to social media to pay tribute. Click through to see how he's being honored…