Actress Lynn Cohen -- who memorably played Miranda's Ukrainian housekeeper, Magda, on "Sex and the City" from 2000 to 2004 and reprised the character in both "SATC movies -- died in New York City on Valentine's Day. She was 86.

Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

After learning the sad news on Feb. 15, "SATC" star Sarah Jessica Parker took to social media to praise the late actress, who's also appeared on TV's "Nurse Jackie," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Blue Bloods" as well as in the films "Across the Universe" and "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire."

"Beautiful Lynn Cohen," SJP wrote alongside a portrait of Lynn. "Miranda's dear and necessary Magda. Our dear SATC colleague. Talent, grace, inspiration. RIP X, SJ."

Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

In the comments, "SATC" co-star Willie Garson added some love, posting a series of heart and crying-face emojis. Sarah Jessica's close friend, Bravo executive Andy Cohen, also left a note in the comments paying tribute to the Missouri native, writing "Nooooooooo!!!! I love Lynn Cohen!!! She did St. Louis proud.... RIP."

Lynn's "Hunger Games" co-star Sam Claflin -- who played Finnick to her Mags -- also honored the actress on social media. "Mags, I'll carry you everywhere. Always. RIP Lynn. You wonderful wonderful lady you. X," Sam captioned a photo of them together on the set of the hit movie.

"SATC" star Kristin Davis took to her Instagram Story to share SJP's post honoring Lynn -- who was also a Broadway actress with credits including Tennessee Williams' "Orpheus Descending" and Anton Chekhov's "Ivanov" -- and added her own words below it. "Thank you Lynn for your grace and support, So much talent," Kristin wrote, adding prayer hands and sparkling heart emojis.