The man who found Bobbi Kristina Brown facedown and unconscious in a bathtub has been found dead.

TMZ reported that Max Lomas was at a friend's house in Mississippi and went to the bathroom. After he hadn't come out for a while, a friend went to check on him. It was then that the friend found Max lifeless on the floor, allegedly with a syringe near his body, TMZ said. He was then taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. It's believed he died of a drug overdose.

Max will always have a deep connection to Bobbi Kristina's death. He had allegedly spent significant time with Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston's daughter in the days leading up to her death. Reports indicated that he was also the one who found her unresponsive in a bathtub on Jan 31, 2015.

She was pronounced dead on July 26, 2015 at the age of 22. A medical examiner's report said Bobbi died as result of drowning and drug intoxication.

Some have pegged Max as Bobbi's drug dealer, but he denied that accusation.

No one was ever charged criminality in Bobbi's death, but her family won a $36 million civil suit against her ex boyfriend Nick Gordon in 2016.