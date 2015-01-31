Bobbi Kristina Brown, Whitney Houston’s daughter, was found unconscious in her bathtub and rushed to the hospital, where she’s now breathing. She was discovered by her husband Nick Gordon and a friend at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Gordon and the friend immediately began performing CPR and called 911.

Police responded to the scene in Roswell, Georgia. The cops continued the life-saving measures begun by Gordon until paramedics arrived. Brown was transported to North Fulton Hospital. Her breathing has reportedly been stabilized. Police are investigating what exactly happened on Saturday, but no details have been divulged as of now.

The alarming incident played out just short of the three-year anniversary of Houston’s death. The music legend was pronounced dead on February 11, 2012 at the age of 48. Houston was discovered submerged in the bathtub at her suite at the Beverly Hilton Hotel just before the Grammys.

Brown married Gordon last year. The couple was criticized for their relationship, since many believed Gordon to be Brown’s adoptive brother. Brown repeatedly slammed reports of incest, at one point writing on social media, “My mom never adopted him. In fact, mommy was the one who even said that she knew that we were going to start dating. My mom knows me better than any of you. A lot of yall are saying that yall are only saying this all out of love. Which is bull because if that was so, all you would want is for me to be happy. People need to seriously stop judging my relationship.”