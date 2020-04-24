ICYMI: The week in TV news for April 19-25, 2020
"Green Acres" actor Tom Lester dies at 81
On April 20, "Green Acres" actor Tom Lester -- who memorably portrayed farmhand Eb Dawson on the '60s sitcom -- died from complications related to Parkinson's disease at the Nashville home of his fiancée and long-term caregiver, Jackie Peters. He was 81.
