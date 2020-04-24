ICYMI: The week in TV news for April 19-25, 2020

ICYMI

"Green Acres" actor Tom Lester dies at 81 "Green Acres" actor Tom Lester dies at 81
"Green Acres" actor Tom Lester dies at 81

On April 20, "Green Acres" actor Tom Lester -- who memorably portrayed farmhand Eb Dawson on the '60s sitcom -- died from complications related to Parkinson's disease at the Nashville home of his fiancée and long-term caregiver, Jackie Peters. He was 81.

