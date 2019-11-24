Kim Kardashian West has high expectations for her SKIMS Solutionware brand.

Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

According to TMZ, the reality star turned business mogul is confident that her solutionwear company is going to revolutionize the industry and evolve into a billion dollar company.

Sources told the entertainment website that the brand's massive restock this week was even more successful than the initial launch -- which netted her millions in just minutes -- and that Kim again made millions of dollars in just minutes. Apparently over a million people were on the wait list for the restock, and that almost instantly the most popular sizes and styles sold out. Kim later issued an apology to those who didn't get their fix of SKIMS.

According to TMZ, SKIMS will continue to expand. They recently released body tape and plan to keep coming up with new products. They may even do a men's line.

The brand is expected to do another big push before the holidays.