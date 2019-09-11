Kim Kardashian West might as well be a synonym for money.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Her new SKIMS Solutionwear line launched on Sept. 10 and according to TMZ, Kim sold $2 million worth of foundation garments and shapewear in just the first few minutes it was available to order online.

According to TMZ, nearly every piece of the line, which comes in a wide range of skin colors, sizes and designs, sold out. As a comparison, TMZ reports, SKIMS competitor and predecessor Spanx made $4 million in profits in its first year.

Traffic to the SKIMS site was so intense before the sale went live that the launch had to be delayed for an hour so the site could ensure it could handle the influx of customers.

It's not the first time Kim's made millions in minutes in the fashion or beauty market.

In June 2017, she launched her KKW Beauty line featuring a cream contouring and highlighting kit. That earned her an estimated $14.4 million, and it sold out in less than three hours.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In November 2017, her first fragrance launch earned her $10 million in one day before the perfumes -- Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud -- sold out.

Then in July 2018, TMZ reported that Kim made $5 million in five minutes when her next round of fragrances, Kimoji Cherry, Kimoji Peach and Kimoji Vibes, debuted online.