Jessica Simpson has opened up like never before in her new memoir, the appropriately titled "Open Book," which came out on Feb. 4, sharing details about abuse, addiction, anxiety and her roller coaster love life. And as she's stepped out to promote the book, she's revealed even more about her relationships and regrets.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Tommy Hilfiger

During an appearance on "Dr. Oz," as seen in a teaser for the Feb. 6 episode that was posted on YouTube, Jessica admitted that there's one big thing she would have done differently concerning her three-year marriage and 2006 divorce from first husband Nick Lachey.

"I wish I would've signed a prenup," she said, bursting into laughter. "And that's the funny thing is that Nick wanted me to sign a prenup but I was like, so offended. I'm like, 'But we're going to be together for the rest of our lives. We're saying our vows to God and in front of all of our family and friends. Like, this is never going to end,' and we didn't sign a prenup."

When Dr. Oz asked her, "What's your relationship like now?" Jessica replied, "There is not one."

On Feb. 4, Nick and second wife Vanessa Lachey appeared on "Today" to promote "Love Is Blind," the new Netflix dating show they're hosting. With the stories from Jessica's book making headlines, host Hoda Kotb -- who'd interviewed Jessica a week earlier -- brought it up. Things got a little awkward, as reported by Huffpost.

"I honestly haven't read the book, so I don't know what she said or what she revealed," Nick explained. "But [I'm] certainly happy for her in her life, I know she's happy for us. There's definitely a mutual respect there. Obviously it was a long time ago, we've all moved on..."

Broadimage/Shutterstock

While talking about her conversation with Jessica, Hoda mentioned that the pop star-turned-fashion brand mogul had told her that Nick and Vanessa sent her "something beautiful" when she had her children with second husband Eric Johnson.

As Nick wrapped up his comments, Vanessa interjected, "I feel bad, I'm sorry, you said somebody sent her [something]? It wasn't us..." Vanessa said she didn't even have Jessica's address. "But thank you to whoever sent it from us!" she added.