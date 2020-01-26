All the couples and duos at the 2020 Grammy Awards

It's the biggest night in music! In honor of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the couples and duos that showed up on the red carpet... starting off with newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra! The buzzed-about Hollywood couple are no strangers to major award shows -- they both looked stunning in their eye catching ensembles. The Jonas Brothers were nominated for best pop duo/group performance for their track "Sucker." Keep reading to see more duos and couples at the 2020 Grammy Awards...

