Andy Richter and his wife of 27 years have settled their divorce.

Conan O'Brien's longtime sidekick and Sarah Thyre announced on social media that they were spitting last April. The divorce is now final, The Blast reports, adding that it's unclear how the former couple divided their finances and assets. However, both agreed with the outcome.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The former couple shares two children together, William, 18, and Mercy, 12.

"It is with sadness that Sarah and I announce that we have separated and have begun divorce proceedings," Andy tweeted of their split last year. "We are extremely proud of the life we've built together and shared with so many friends over the years, and even though our marriage has reached its completion we will always maintain a loving friendship and parenting partnership."

He later added, "The amount of love and support that you all have shown is truly a gift and so so meaningful to me. I feel very loved. Thank you."

Sarah, who stars as Coach Cherri Wolf in "Strangers With Candy," had a similar statement.

"After careful consideration, @AndyRichter and I have decided to divorce. We've shared a wonderful 27+ years and have 2 fabulous kids whom we love and will continue to parent together," she tweeted. "Thanks to our friends and family for their support. Looking forward to the next chapter…"