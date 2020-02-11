Ariana Grande shares a kiss with a mystery man, plus more news

Ariana Grande shares some PDA with a mystery man

Following her very public romance with and split from Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande declared her album "Thank U, Next" was all about her newfound desire to focus on herself and "heal" some personal demons. Since then, she's been linked to Social House's Mikey Foster, though "multiple" Elle.com sources denied the two were dating last fall. Now, it seems a new "mystery" guy may be in the picture. He was certainly in the picture on Saturday, Feb. 8, when Ariana was filmed kissing said mystery man in a booth at Bar Louie, about an hour northwest of Los Angeles. According to TMZ, which published grainy footage of the pair's PDA moment, Ariana's male pal was part of a group of friends she arrived with around 1 a.m. that night. She reportedly stuck to water while her friends indulged in more adult beverages before they all split about half an hour later.

