Macaulay Culkin isn't exactly on board Disney's apparent plans to reboot "Home Alone," and he's not, well, alone in his thoughts.

Earlier this week, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that the company plans to reboot several famous franchises it recently acquired from its purchase of 21st Century Fox. Among the titles named was 1990's "Home Alone."

On Wednesday, Macaulay, who famously played 8-year-old Kevin McAllister in the film, opened up about his thoughts, posting a photo of himself on the couch looking disheveled and bloated.

"This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like," he captioned the hilarious snap in which he seemingly feigns eating too much (oddly enough, there's no cheese pizza!).

His message, however, didn't sway one celebrity.

"I would still watch it though," Sarah Michelle Gellar commented.

News of the potential remake didn't sit well with many on social media.

"Don't remake #HomeAlone, Macaulay Culkin's is perfect!," one Twitter user said. "The new generation can watch the old ones, it's not like it was an old sci-fi with shitty graphics, they don't need a remake! Get some new ideas, Hollywood, DAMN."

"Nobody wants this," another added. "Want proof? There are 4 sequels to Home Alone that nobody cares about.The first movie was perfect. No reboot or sequel will ever recapture the magic that was the original."

Others simply said that the film's concept doesn't work in the age of cell phones.