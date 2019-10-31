Ben Affleck has a new girlfriend after using the Raya dating app, plus more celeb love life news for late October 2019

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in late October 2019, starting with one of our favorite leading men... Us Weekly reported on Oct. 28 that, according to a source, Ben Affleck is dating musician Katie Cherry, whom he met "a few months ago" on Raya, an uber-exclusive dating app for the rich and famous. "They're very into each other," said the source, though another insider characterized the relationship as "nothing that serious at this time." According to Us Weekly, Katie is a film composer and counts Tara Reid among her closest friends. She was reportedly on hand during Ben's Oct. 26 sobriety setback at a Halloween party in West Hollywood. Earlier on Oct. 26, the actor took to Twitter to confirm reports that he's dating again (and also addressed his recovery journey) while encouraging his followers to donate to The Midnight Mission. Tweeted the star, "HA, you got me. I'm dating. But let's be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. The Midnight Mission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery. I'm making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don't have the resources and need help. Raya, you in?" A few days earlier, on Oct. 23, Page Six reported that he'd been using Raya to find "a real partner" now that he's "in a good space" and "ready to be in love again." According to the New York Post's gossip column, he's currently off the app. Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

