John Cena is taking his romance public.

The wrestler-turned-actor has been dating Shay Shariatzadeh since the spring, but they took their relationship to the red carpet for the first time on Saturday, attending the New York City premiere of his new film "Playing With Fire."

The couple hasn't exactly been hiding their relationship, as they've been photographed at dinner or hand-in-hand while out and about. Over the summer, she attended a WWE Raw taping with him, as well.

"He was introducing people to her by name," a source told Us Weekly. "He had his arm around her and she was laughing. They looked like a really cute couple!"

The source added that John, is "really into Shay and excited about their new relationship," adding that she's "really smart and easygoing" and "great for him."

Shay is John's first romance since splitting with Nikki Bella in April 2018. Nikki has since moved on with her former "Dancing With The Stars" partner Artem Chigvintsev.

While speaking to Us Weekly in May, Nikki said she was happy to see her ex move on.

"I've been so happy for him because I think because of the decisions that I've made, you know, walking away and just needing to find myself because I felt like I lost it," she said. "I literally would pray every day of, like, all I want him is to be happy and to find happiness — and it's true. Like, he's still so close to my family and all I ever want is for his happiness and he seems so happy now and that makes me really happy."